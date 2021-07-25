As the world shifts its gaze to the Tokyo Olympic Games this month, Livermore’s Tyler Laymon will be watching the men’s water polo competition with a keen eye.
That’s because Laymon, a stout central defender for De La Salle High and the 680 Drivers club team, is progressing rapidly in water polo. The 16-year-old was recently selected to the cadet squad for the USA Water Polo ODP Men’s National Team and will be traveling to Hungary on July 31 to represent the United States.
“Definitely excited,” Laymon said of the trip to Hungary, a country in Central Europe steeped in water polo tradition. “It will be cool to travel and play for the U.S.”
Laymon, a high school junior, dreams of competing in the Olympics someday.
“That would be super cool and definitely exciting considering we’re traveling this year and getting picked for the national team right before (the Tokyo Games),” he said. “I’m sure during some of our trainings we’ll watch the games, so that will be exciting.”
Laymon, a swimmer with the Livermore Aquacowboys, attended St. Michael School in Livermore where he also began his water polo career with the Livermore Lasers.
Last week, Laymon traveled to Irvine to represent the 680 Drivers in the Junior Olympics.
To qualify for the cadet squad, Laymon had to first be picked for the Pacific Zone team, where he was then selected among 60 participants to try out for the national team. That number was then whittled down to 16 players who formed the cadet team.
Being a central defender in water polo requires toughness in one of the more physical positions.
“I love it, though,” Laymon said. “It’s definitely very physical … It also helps a lot that I was a swimmer first, and (water polo) is kind of a sister sport. I would see kids, like the water polo team practicing, and I was like, ‘Hey, I want to give it a shot.’ My parents didn’t know what it was. We just signed up and went from there.”
Laymon looks up to his 680 Drivers coach Kirk Everist, a highly accomplished head coach at Cal Berkeley. He guided the Golden Bears to three National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) titles in 2006, 2007 and 2016. Everist was also a three-time All-American, 1988 NCAA Player of the Year and two-time U.S. Olympian.
“He’s definitely been like a mentor now that he’s coaching our (club) team and somebody who has taught me (a lot),” Laymon said.
Laymon also credits Livermore Aquacowboys coach Alex Silver as being “Super supportive of both (sports) and letting me fill in when I can in swimming and helping me continue with my goals.”