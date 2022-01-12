LIVERMORE — The Livermore City Council on Monday approved a plan that included a $1.9 million loan to a downtown hotel developer to buy land that will be used as a valet parking lot.
The 5-0 approval of the amended Disposition, Development and Loan Agreement (DDLA) that will enable “2205 Railroad Avenue LLC” — a limited liability company of Davis-based Presidio — to bring a four-story, 125- to 135-room hotel to the corner of Railroad and South Livermore avenues by December 31, 2025.
Under the agreement, the developer will receive the loan from the city to purchase a 33,600-square-feet property owned by a private company on the corner of K Street and Railroad Avenue.
The loan — which must be paid back in a lump sum at 3.5% interest when the hotel opens by 2025 — will enable 2205 Railroad Avenue LLC to build a valet lot about a tenth of a mile from the hotel, replacing its original plan of underground parking.
Livermore residents and business owners have wanted a quality hotel as a centerpiece in the city’s revitalized downtown for many years.
“We’ve been trying to get this done for a long time,” Mayor Bob Woerner said before the council’s vote. “There have been the impediments that have been thrown at us. And I think it’s time to get going here.”
Paul Spence, Livermore’s Community Development director, said the city’s planning commission should be able to review the hotel’s architectural designs in March, with the city council’s hearing to follow in April.
The “Wine Country Hotel at the Bankhead” project proved controversial from its inception with debates over whether it should be located on the east side of Livermore Avenue near the Bankhead Theater or the westside adjacent to an open park.
Community groups opposed to the location of the hotel obtained enough signatures to place the issue on the March 2020 ballot. Based on designs of the downtown center shown at the time, voters approved Measure P to allow the hotel to be built on the east side by a 2-1 vote.
Under the approved plan Monday, the city will sell the city-owned land for the hotel site to Presidio for $71,000. The hotel will include meeting space, a rooftop deck pool, a fitness center and an outdoor courtyard.
Presidio will spend $30,000 a year for maintenance of Stockmen’s Park, build a new solid waste facility to serve the entire block, make road improvements, allow the public to use its rooftop deck, and lease the project site for public parking until construction begins, Spence said.
While the hotel was approved in the 2020 vote, Monday’s approval of the DDLA added the hotel valet parking lot to the agreement.
Many supported the hotel valet agreement so that the hotel could move forward without further discussion related to parking. Further delay, they said, would harm the downtown and Livermore's fragile wineries, who need a downtown hotel to attract tourists. Supporters further stated that citizen referendums and initiative have already delayed the hotel.
Those opposed to the hotel valet parking agreement said they support the hotel. However, they believe the 2080 Railroad Avenue lot could be put to better use, such as affordable housing, and that other parking solutions could be found. Also, they did not think that the city should spend taxpayer money at a time when the city is short of funds for maintenance. Save Livermore Downtown (SLD) representative said facts show that citizen ballot measures could not have influenced the decision to abandon underground parking.
David Kent, board governance committee chair at the Tri-Valley Conservancy, said that it was good that everyone now supported the hotel. Kent said a hotel was vital for a vibrant downtown when its development was first suggested in the 1990s, and remained so 25 years later. He said delays damaged vintners and small business owners who invested in the downtown while expecting a hotel to be built.
Dawn Argula, CEO and president of the Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, asked the council to approve the parking plan because “the strong need for the hotel has not subsided.”
A hotel, she said, will attract visitors to downtown Livermore and to the Livermore Valley wine region. Argula cited a recently published UC Davis report that said the wine industry needs “overnight visitor accommodations to support a vibrant wine economy.”
“Starting as soon as within the next five years, the sustainability of vintners will be in jeopardy,” Argula said. “The construction of this hotel will be a major step forward to supporting a sustainable wine region.”
Lynn Naylor, CEO of Innovation Tri-Valley, a coalition of employers, research lab educators, tech business workers and civic leaders, said the hotel plan was identified in 2002’s Downtown Specific Plan as a “crucial catalyst project.”
“That, of course, was 20 years ago,” Naylor said. “The hotel is long overdue and an integral part of the regional plan to attract both a vital tourism audience and to support the needs of our businesses.”
Lori Souza, a resident since 1979, accused a “small yet vocal opposition” to the hotel project of wasting taxpayer dollars through delaying tactics.
“The residents of Livermore voted in favor of this hotel project by a decisive margin back in March of 2020,” Souza said. “It’s time to move forward with this important project. It's what the citizens want. It’s what our community needs. And it’s what is important to our economic health.”
On the other side, Jim Hutchins said he supported building a downtown hotel, but called the loan “a poor use of city funds” and said the Railroad Avenue parcel should be used for something else.
“Does Presidio not have the money to build the hotel without a bailout from the city, or is the city giving Presidio the loan as an enticement to encumber a parcel at the heart of the Eden Housing disagreement?” Hutchins asked. “Given the lack of transparency in how this agreement was created, the public is in the dark.”
Karalee Brune said she was not opposed to the hotel, but was “appalled by this hair-brained scheme.”
“If this developer is so poorly financed that they are not capable of obtaining money from more traditional sources, I think that there’s something very wrong,” Brune said.
Jean King, of SLD, said her group supported the hotel, but not the parking lot. King took exception to the staff report’s conclusion that citizens are responsible for the loss of the underground parking. See SLD statement in the sidebar on page 10.
Before the council voted, Vice Mayor Gina Bonanno said the hotel is the cornerstone to complete the downtown project. She credited the developer with sticking with the city, and said she approved of the loan arrangement.
“Here we are in 2022; we have yet another opportunity to move the ball down the field and get the hotel built,” Bonanno said. “We won’t get an infinite number of chances to do this.”
City Councilmember Trish Munro said the project made “fiscal sense.”
City Councilmember Bob Carling pointed out that most of the people who spoke during the meeting supported building a hotel, even if they did not support the parking plan.
“It’s fiscally sound,” Carling said. “I am very much in support of this.”