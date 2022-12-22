LIV-VIOLINS OF HOPE.jpeg

LIVERMORE – The Violins of Hope travel the world telling stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival; the group is now set to land in the Tri-Valley in January.

The restored violins, violas and cellos were owned and played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust and can be heard at a series of events sponsored by the East Bay Holocaust Education Center (EBHEC).