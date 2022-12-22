LIVERMORE – The Violins of Hope travel the world telling stories of injustice, suffering, resilience and survival; the group is now set to land in the Tri-Valley in January.
The restored violins, violas and cellos were owned and played by Jewish musicians during the Holocaust and can be heard at a series of events sponsored by the East Bay Holocaust Education Center (EBHEC).
The events featuring these instruments include a free display in Livermore’s Bankhead Theater from Jan. 31 - Feb. 12 and three concerts held at that location on Feb. 5-7. Attendees can hear both the music and stories of these remarkable strings.
“It’s really important to educate people about the Holocaust, so we can remember all the victims of the Holocaust,” said EBHEC founder Larry Lagin.
Lagin explained that the group has planned to provide 39 free concerts to local schools, reaching at least 15,000 students and teachers, in addition to about 1,500 patrons of The Bankhead.
“Every instrument has a story behind it; it was played by a Jewish musician, during the Holocaust, in ghettos, in concentration camps, or in areas they fled to when they escaped Nazi Germany,” he continued. “It’s a very unique way of telling the stories of each of the people and remembering the 6 million Jews who were victims of the Holocaust.”
Lagin said some of the instruments were played under horrific conditions – by Jewish inmates forced to play for their Nazi captors, while people were murdered in gas chambers or forced to labor in the camps and ghettos. He worked with multiple local organizations to bring the violins to the East Bay, coordinating with Violins of Hope cofounder Avshi Weinstein to organize all the events where the violins will appear.
Weinstein and his father, Israeli violin maker Amnon Weinstein, painstakingly restored each of the violins to pristine condition so the world could learn their stories. The collection was built through donations of violins, either from owners or surviving family members, and purchases Weinstein and his father made. Weinstein will speak at each of The Bankhead concerts to give the history of the instruments. As a third-generation Holocaust survivor, sharing the stories of his grandparents and their peers as they suffered under and fought Nazi Germany lends a special meaning to these concerts.
“I grew up with all these stories,” he said. “We do the lecture with the instruments, involving music, because it’s another way of giving Holocaust education … music was a big part of what was going on, in the camps, ghettos and everywhere else. It was used and abused in many different ways, and it was a way for some of the survivors and the inmates to get hope and transfer themselves to a different world when they heard the music.”
The instruments will be brought to life by musicians in the Livermore Amador Symphony (LAS), conducted by Lara Webber. Los Angeles-based violinist Lindsay Deutsch and Peter Bedrossian, a physicist at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory who has played with other Bay Area orchestras, will bring their talent to the symphony. Webber said the concert is meant to tell a story.
“It’s meant to draw the threads of humanity consistently through the past into the present, to keep alive the musical artistry of these people and their instruments,” she said. “This was a time when music was just played everywhere. Everyone had a violin; music making was something done in the home, and then music was removed from the communities and then segregated in camps. Many people, the last thing they grabbed was their instrument. Some took them into the camps or sent them off with families, and each one represents a survival story.”
Webber added that playing the instruments within the orchestra will link those present with the past, offering a reminder of what is important and mistakes that do not bear repeating.
LAS will feature 12 violins, a viola and a cello to play; the rest of the 24 instruments coming to the Tri-Valley will be on display in The Bankhead, or visiting local schools in Livermore, Dublin, Pleasanton and San Ramon.
“People should come and enjoy this unique thing, because to hear the sounds that these people heard during this time and to learn the stories, is very important,” said Weinstein. “It’s different when you hear a concert and most of the concert will be played on all the instruments, but when you learn the story, it gives it a different dimension.”
For more information on EBHEC, the calendar of events for the Violins of Hope, or to purchase tickets, call 925-997-2271 or visit www.ebhec.org.
The Livermore Bankhead Theater is located at 2400 First St., in Livermore. For more information, visit www.livermorearts.org, or call 925-373-6800.
EBHEC has partnered with Towne Center Books in Livermore and Pleasanton to sell books about the Violins of Hope and music during the Holocaust.
For more information, visit townecenterbooks.com.