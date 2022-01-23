Samantha Wang, a cadet second lieutenant with Livermore-based Tri-Valley Composite Squadron 156 of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) has received the organization’s Gen. Billy Mitchell Award.
Wang, a senior at Palo Alto High School, joined the CAP, a volunteer organization that serves as the civilian auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, in 2019. She is currently the Bravo Flight Commander for Squadron 156.
Cadets earn the Mitchell Award after completing the CAP learning and leadership programs. Wang now enters the command and executive phases of cadet training.
Cadets who receive the Mitchell Award are eligible for advanced placement as an Airman First Class if they enlist in the Air Force. They are also eligible for advanced credit and scholarships in the Air Force ROTC program.
Wang was captain of the 2020 and 2021 Squadron 156 CyberPatriot team, a program sponsored by the Air Force Association to prepare youth leaders to guard against cyber attacks on the nation’s security and infrastructure. Wang also served as course director for the 2021 Summer Advanced CyberCamp for the California Wing of the CAP.