California Water Service (Cal Water) began work this week on a water infrastructure upgrade that will improve water supply reliability and fire protection in downtown Livermore. The project will include installation of about 800 feet of new water main and the replacement of individual service lines to connect customers to the new main. It is projected to be completed in June.
The work will be done at the following locations:
2nd Street, between K and L streets
South J Street, between 1st and 2nd streets
South K Street, between 1st and 3rd street
Work is scheduled for two timeframes each day, Monday through Thursday, during the initial phase requiring the most construction to minimize the impact on residents and businesses. Construction that causes more noise, such as potholing and saw-cutting, will be completed during the day between 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Digging, pipe installation, and service tie-ins will take place at night between 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. Pedestrian access to businesses will be available at all times.
Cal Water will display “No Parking” signs 72 hours in advance of any parking areas that need to be cleared for construction. In an effort to minimize traffic delays and disruption, streets will be open to traffic whenever possible, and there will be no impact on the Thursday night Farmer’s Market.
“This infrastructure improvement project will help Cal Water maintain a reliable water supply for both everyday and emergency needs, while also preventing water loss from aging pipes,” said John Freeman, Livermore district manager. “We thank all of our businesses, patrons, and motorists downtown for their patience as we make these upgrades that will last for decades to come.”