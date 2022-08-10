Several members of West Coast Soccer, which offers recreational and competitive soccer programs in Livermore and Tracy, recently spent a weekend at Yosemite National Park for life lessons, team bonding, and fitness, according to coach and program founder Troy Dayak.
The outing was a reward for the group’s West Coast U16 Girls Academy team making the league playoffs at the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside this year and preparation for the season ahead.
“We have an outstanding group of young athletes that are learning life skills and developing together,” Dayak said. “This is such a solid foundation, mentally and physically, to build from, plus a unique connection with each other and nature.”
The girls hiked the Misty Trail to the top of Vernal Falls at Yosemite before testing the icy water of the Emeral Pool. Staying at Pine Mountain Lake in Groveland, the girls also enjoyed kayaking, paddle board races, swimming.
“The trip to Yosemite was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, from bunking with my teammates to the sensational scenery of the hike and feeling closer to nature,” said Adriana Paneda, a team captain and incoming junior at Livermore High School.