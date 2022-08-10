SPORTS-WEst Coast Pre-Season.jpg

Several members of West Coast Soccer, which offers recreational and competitive soccer programs in Livermore and Tracy, recently spent a weekend at Yosemite National Park for life lessons, team bonding, and fitness, according to coach and program founder Troy Dayak.

The outing was a reward for the group’s West Coast U16 Girls Academy team making the league playoffs at the SoCal Sports Complex in Oceanside this year and preparation for the season ahead.