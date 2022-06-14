The Livermore Amador Valley Transit Authority (LAVTA), which operates the Wheels commuter bus service, has resumed full service on two express routes that had been suspended since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
LAVTA staff said service on Route 20X has resumed, connecting the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, with two trips in the morning and two in the afternoon. The transit authority has also resumed full service, with two morning and two afternoon trips, on Route 70X which serves the Dublin/Pleasanton, Walnut Creek, and Pleasant Hill BART stations.
Additionally, LAVTA is providing service to Dublin High School’s 2022 Summer High School Academy on Routes 501A, 501B, 502, 503 and 504 through Wednesday, July 22, and will provide service between the Dublin/Pleasanton BART Station and the Alameda County Fairgrounds from Friday, June 17, through Sunday, July 10.
Route 52 from the BART station to the fairgrounds will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on days the fair is open, except Monday, July 4, when the fair will close early. Because of the early closing, the last bus to the BART station will leave the fairgrounds at 8:41 p.m.
For complete route and schedule information, visit wheelsbus.com or call 925-455-7500.