LIVERMORE — The Independent recently conducted a review of the campaign contribution reports for Livermore’s mayoral and council candidates.
With Assembly Bill 571 effective as of January 2021, campaign contributions to city and county candidates are limited to $4,900 across the board for individuals, small contributor committees and political parties — per contributor, per election. This applied to the City of Livermore, which had in 2018 eliminated contribution limits. MAYORAL RACE
John Marchand
Marchand’s 2022 campaign contributions came from individual contributors, companies, unions and political action committees (PACs) included: Sprinkler Fitters & Apprentices Local 483 Local PAC ($1,000), California Real Estate PAC ($4,900), Bob Woerner 4 Mayor 2020 ($1,000), Associated Builders & Contractors Northern CA Chapter ($1,000), Wente Land & Cattle Co. ($2,000), Haubert for Supervisor 2024 ($1,000), Valley Chateau Vineyards ($1,000), Sheet Metal Workers Local Union 104 Political Committee ($2,500), Shakespeare’s Association ($1,000), Shepherd’s Gate ($1,000) and Spectrum-Meals on Wheels ($1,000). Smaller individual contributors included Livermore City Council District 1 candidate Evan Branning and Matt Graves, Eden Housing senior project manager.
The Marchand for Mayor 2022 committee also made civic donations to Tri-Valley Haven ($1,000) and Unify Livermore ($2,182.03), which was co-founded by Branning.
Deborah McQueen and Jim Hutchins — two Livermore residents who have recently published research on campaign contributions in letters to the editor — previously raised the point that two staffers in connection with Sam Rivinius-owned aviation companies based at the Livermore airport had donated dollars for Marchand’s 2022 campaign. The contributions were in the amount of $4,500 from an Attitude Aviation administrative assistant living in Danville; the other for $4,900 from a woman declared as “retired” on the form, but whose LinkedIn page states she’s the director of business and development at Rivinius’ Skycam Aviation. Marchand’s connection to the airport has previously been scrutinized by the public and other airport business owners who alleged that Rivinius was given priority access to hangars over those with years’ long waitlists before the policy was recently changed this year.
When asked whether he would return the contri
butions if it was found the funds both came from Rivinius through other parties, Marchand said the checks were delivered to his campaign treasurer and he had not seen them.
“The connection to Attitude (Aviation) was undeclared, and I am unaware of any,” he said. “My treasurer will verify the sources of the contributions, and if it is determined that a contribution was improperly made, it shall be returned.”
Marchand went on to counter other complaints by McQueen and Hutchins that his in-kind donation of a kickoff party hosted at Attitude Aviation hangar in 2018 was not reported. He noted that all of the details were handled by his campaign manager at the time — his current opponent, Mony Nop — and campaign treasurer, Michael Johnson, Nop’s co-worker at Keller-Williams.
“I was not involved in the negotiations between Mony and the management of Attitude Aviation,” Marchand said. “However, the in-kind donation actually was reported. In his filing on page 29 of Form 460 Schedule C, filed on Aug. 1, 2018, Mony declared that
the fair market value of the donations for the kick-off party was $1,372.56. There was another line item for beverages. Mony also filed a separate $1,800 reimbursement for expenses that he incurred for the party. This puts the total cost of the party at over $3,100. According to the city website, the current monthly rental for a large S1 executive hangar is about $5,270 per month, which works out to about $60 for an 8-hour day. That would allow time for the set-up, the party and the breakdown.”
Marchand further spoke to the claims of a misrepresented donation of $467 in 2018 from David Eichler, who was reported as being a real estate agent with Legacy. Since 2015, Eichler has been the senior managing director for Legacy Partners, the developer that constructed the Legacy Apartments downtown, which were approved during Marchand’s last term.
“Apparently, it was a mistake made by my treasurer who confused Legacy Partners with the local company Legacy Real Estate,” Marchand said. “Working in the real estate business, my treasurer, knowing of Legacy Real Estate, mis
identified Mr. Eichler as an agent in that office.”
An FPPC complaint against Marchand on this matter was rejected by the FPPC in February this year.
Mony Nop
Nop’s campaign contributions lacked contributions from unions or PACs in the current campaign. His contributors included Michael James Company, Inc. ($1,000) and Fast Collision Center ($500), along with a lengthy list of individuals.
“I am running a fair and transparent campaign,” Nop said. “I am glad that voters have the ability to see and understand who is contributing to candidates. I am also extremely proud that we have donations from so many friends, neighbors and business owners that believe in my vision for the future of Livermore.”
He said that his team declines contributions from all developers and builders.
“Again, transparency is essential,” Nop continued. “When I received a contribution online, it was returned because the source could not be verified.”
In his previous bid for the seat in 2020, he had accepted donations from Lewis Investment Company LLC ($500); Livermore Police Officers Association ($500), Livermore Pleasanton Firefighters ($500); F & V Enterprise, Inc. ($200), Nadal Bal North America, Inc. ($250), Liftians, Inc. ($500) and El Charro Mexican Food and Cantina ($500).
COUNCIL RACE
There are four contenders for council seats — two for District 1 (Evan Branning and Carol Wahrer) and two for District 2 (Ben Barrientos and Mel Chiong). The following shows the contributions they have received to date during the election.
District 1
Evan Branning
Branning received contributions from individuals (including Marchand), Fallon Enterprises, Inc. ($4,000), California Real Estate PAC ($4,900), Bob Woerner 4 Mayor 2020 ($2,323.44), Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 104 Political Committee ($2,500), Wente Land and Cattle ($500), U.A. Local 342 PAC ($2,500), Haubert for Supervisor 2024 ($500), MCH Electric, Inc. ($250), Cook-Kallio for Alameda County Board of Education ($100), and Sprinkler Fitters & Apprentices Local 483 ($2,000).
The Evan Branning for City Council 2022 committee also paid $208 to Shea Homes Limited Partnership for hosting an event.
Carol Wahrer
Wahrer has only reported individual contributions to date.
District 2
Ben Barrientos
Barrientos has only reported individual contributions to date.
Mel Chiong
Chiong’s list of contributors was made up of individuals (including Marchand and Branning), Wente Land and Cattle ($500), MCH Electric, Inc. ($250), California Real Estate PAC ($4,900) and Sheet Metal Workers Union Local 104 ($1,000).
To review campaign contributions forms for Livermore candidates, visit public.netfile.com/pub2/Elections.aspx.