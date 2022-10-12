Money Cash Currency Unsplash Pixabay

LIVERMORE — The Independent recently conducted a review of the campaign contribution reports for Livermore’s mayoral and council candidates.

With Assembly Bill 571 effective as of January 2021, campaign contributions to city and county candidates are limited to $4,900 across the board for individuals, small contributor committees and political parties — per contributor, per election. This applied to the City of Livermore, which had in 2018 eliminated contribution limits. MAYORAL RACE