LIVERMORE — The city council this week agreed to let voters decide whether to amend the South Livermore Urban Growth Boundary to allow for a sewer extension to Wine Country.
Following heavily supportive public comments from local groups and residents, the council unanimously agreed to place on the November ballot the “South Livermore Urban Growth Boundary Initiative,” which would modify existing policies to allow for a municipal sewer extension to the South Livermore Valley – an area currently dependent on septic systems. In addition to concerns about groundwater contamination, local stakeholders have previously noted that regulations governing wastewater treatment limit the South Livermore Valley’s wineries from expanding their service capacities.
Andy Ross, city senior planner, said the purpose of the initiative is to protect water quality and agriculture, without paving the way for housing development in a region protected from urban sprawl through Measure D.
“This initiative would not change the boundaries of the urban growth boundaries or make any changes to the area plan or the Alameda County Measure D, approved by voters in 2000,” Ross said. “We're all working hard to ensure that the South Livermore Valley returns to the premier wine-producing center it had successfully maintained in the past. The sewer line extension is a key component of supporting a vibrant, growing and successful Wine Country in the South Livermore Valley.”
Tracy Farhad, CEO of Visit Tri-Valley, spoke in favor of the extension, noting that the Livermore Wine Country is key to preserving a major economic driver for both overnight visitation and spending.
“By supporting this lifeline, you are proactively supporting the next generation of high-spending, high-occupancy travelers while also keeping your wineries, farms, restaurants and shops alive,” Farhad told the council during public comment.
Representatives of Tri-Valley Conservancy, Friends of Livermore, Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce, Livermore Valley Winegrowers Association, and Friends of Open Space and Vineyards also voiced their support. Dick Schneider, co-author of Measure D, commended Livermore staff for working with local stakeholders to ensure that the initiative language was accurate.
“In May, I mentioned in my public comment that the draft language at that time failed to capture a subtle distinction in parcels that are under easement with the Tri-Valley Conservancy,” Schneider said. “The council directed staff to work with people who commented … So we’re very happy that the initiative language is (now) consistent both with the Tri-Valley Conservancy easement requirements as well as Measure D.”
Jean King, a member of Friends of Livermore, had also worked with Schneider and Tri-Valley Conservancy to provide input on the language.
“Many issues, views, questions and possibilities were explored; issues were taken back to our representative organizations to discuss the issues,” King said of the process. “I thank (Tri-Valley Conservancy) for working with the different stakeholders to get an initiative that both organizations can support. Michael Fredrich has already voiced the support of Friends of Livermore, but I just wanted to add that I, as an individual, am also supporting this initiative.”
With its approval, the council also certified the draft Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the South Livermore Valley Specific Plan. Councilmember Trish Munro expressed her appreciation for the staff’s work and the community’s collaboration. Mayor Bob Woerner agreed.
“What was done here is just incredible given all of the points of view and all the little intricacies,” Woerner continued., “Thank you again to all the stakeholders and staff for working so hard to grab such a good ballot initiative based on a very thorough understanding of what’s needed.”