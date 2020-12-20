Artwork by four photography and graphic-design students at Las Positas College -- Alexa Faulkner, Buffy Davis, Jay Sarkis Kelly, and Susan Lewis -- is now on display at Cuda Ridge Wines in Livermore.
The “Art is Essential” exhibit emphasizes art as a form of self-expression during the isolation imposed by the pandemic. It includes photographs of Yosemite National Park during fall, abstract oil paintings, and cyanotypes, a process that gives photographs a cyan-blue coloring.
The exhibit was arranged by Liz McWhorter, outreach specialist for the Arts & Humanities program at Las Positas College, and Larry Dino, an owner in the winery.
The artwork, which can be seen throughout the winery, will be on display through January 2021.
However, because of heightened pandemic restrictions, the winery is currently open only for curbside pick-up from noon to 4:30p.m., Friday through Sunday. Dino said the exhibit will be open for limited viewing by request, but the winery’s retail store and tasting room will be closed.
Cuda Ridge has been supporting local artists by displaying their work for several years. McWhorter said she proposed the exhibit to provide some “light in a dark time.”
For Faulkner, the youngest of the four artists, this was also the first time seeing her work on public display. “Seeing my art on the wall is a completely different experience from posting it on Instagram or putting it on a website,” Faulkner said. “It’s incredible.”