Members of the Livermore Police Department attended the 2022 Women Leaders in Law Enforcement (WLLE) Symposium in Anaheim. This year’s theme was “The Challenge of Change.” WLLE brings together law enforcement professionals and provides an empowering, encouraging and inspirational platform, allowing attendees to learn from the knowledge and experience of others.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
featured
- By Nathan Canilao
-
The Foothill High School girls volleyball team defeated the Livermore Cowboys 3-0 on Sept. 15. The Falcons improve to 15-2 while the Cowboys drop to 3-7.
Latest News
- Livermore Police Seeking Explorers
- ‘The Rookie’ EP on What’s Next for Chenford — And Could the ‘Feds’ Catch Rosalind?
- Wynonna Judd ‘incredibly angry’ at late mother Naomi Judd for taking life
- Gwyneth Paltrow: ‘My mind was f***** up by winning Oscar aged 26’
- ‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 6 Recap: Who’s Your Daddy?
- Rihanna confirms she’s headlining 2023 Super Bowl half-time show
- City of Dublin to Host October Harvest Fair
- Duchess of York ‘among famous faces whose details have been spread on Dark Web by Russian hackers’