LIVERMORE — East Bay Community Energy (EBCE), the local energy provider for Alameda County, has announced a new ﬁnancing program to support the transition to zero-emission heavy-duty trucks.

The EBCE Board has approved $4.5 million in ﬁnancing to Forum Mobility, a zero-emission truck solutions provider, to support the development of an innovative electric truck charging depot in Livermore. This site is part of a new network of electric charging depots that Forum Mobility is building for drayage trucking carriers moving freight in and out of the Port of Oakland. “Drayage” refers to a form of trucking service that connects the different modes of shipping products.