Last month, Tri-Valley residents were saddened to learn Livermore’s Campo di Bocce will permanently shut its doors.
The string of restaurants included three locations in Livermore, Los Gatos and Fremont. The Fremont locations has also been permanently closed, while the Los Gatos location is closed until mid-February, when management will reevaluate the business’s situation.
“The continual shutdowns, lockdowns, changing of the rules, takeout food only, outdoor dining only, minimal indoor dining, then once again takeout only, finally took its toll,” wrote a press release posted on the company’s website. “And the grips of the COVID-19 pandemic finally took hold and have forced us into this dire situation.”
The chain began in Los Gatos in 1997 with an idea conceived by Tom Albanese of San Jose. He went on to open the Livermore location in 2007, then the Fremont location in 2016. Albanese’s restaurant and bocce club combinations proved to be popular spots where both new and seasoned players gathered for food, wine and friendly competition. Livermore’s courts were home to four National Bocce Championships, international events, in-house leagues and regional tournaments.
Michael Toro of Livermore expressed his disappointment on Facebook, where residents decried the loss of another business to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This breaks my heart that these businesses are closing up,” Toro wrote. “People put their blood, sweat and tears into growing these businesses, and to have them close is very sad.”
He said he felt deeply for the owners of small businesses like Campo di Bocce and Dom’s Outdoor Outfitters who were forced to close due to forces outside their control.
“Oh, I'm so sad over this news,” wrote another resident, Kelly Cockrell. “We love, love, love Campo and have made it our go-to restaurant over the years for birthdays and family events.”
These sentiments were echoed hundreds of times by locals who held events on-site or volunteered at fundraisers for schools, scouting troops and organizations like the Special Olympics.
Currently, the Campo di Bocci building sits empty, leaving a hole in the small shopping center it was part of at the corner of Highway 84 and East Vineyard Avenue.