LIVERMORE — The highest ranking woman in the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) has announced plans to try to unseat her boss — 14-year incumbent Sheriff Gregory Ahern — saying she can bring new ideas to the law enforcement agency, improving morale among the force and listening to the community’s needs.
Division Cmdr. Yesenia Sanchez, 43, a Livermore resident since January, is a commander at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, where she worked to implement reforms aimed to prevent inmate suicide — historically, a problem for the jail. She said it’s time for voters to elect a new sheriff in Alameda County. Ahern, who has held the job since winning election in 2006, is seeking a fifth term.
“As I’ve moved up the ranks, I have realized that the current leadership is not open-minded, not progressive,” Sanchez told The Independent. “We live in Alameda County. The Sheriff right now, he's 66 years old. He has the old-school mentality. He does not understand the youth coming up in the agency.”
Although Pleasanton and Livermore have their own police departments, the ACSO provides law enforcement in Dublin and unincorporated county areas, operates the county’s jail and provides court security. The Sheriff manages a budget of nearly $186 million and oversees about 1,500 authorized positions. The Sheriff also runs the Coroner’s office.
Veteran San Francisco police officer JoAnn Walker also has announced her run for Sheriff. The election is set for June 7, 2022.
If elected, Sanchez would become the county’s 23rd Sheriff, its first woman and first Latina to hold the position.
“I think that would be a representation of the community that we serve,” Sanchez said.
She stated that her background will make her more approachable and enable her to make decisions while understanding “where people are coming from.”
Sanchez said her platform includes community engagement, transparency and accountability. She plans to work with the county’s oversight committee and listen to residents, working with community organizations and leaders to improve the department’s services, including making crime prevention and safety a focus, providing mental health support services for those who need it, and instituting crisis intervention training and de-escalation techniques for deputies.
The Sheriff’s Office, Sanchez said, lacks transparency and accountability. She noted that officials publish positive stories on social media, but hold back information from the public following deputy-involved shootings or other negative events, such as those in the jail. Although Sanchez said the office cannot share all details of an investigation, the agency has to provide the public with more information.
“If we mess up, we need to own it,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez also said she wants more input from the community, deputies and other employees.
“Right now, we tend not to listen to (the community’s) thoughts because they are young,” she said. “I actually enjoy walking around my duty station to see what they see and how we can make things more efficient. They are the ones doing all the work.”
Morale among deputies is poor, she said, because Ahern is detached from ideas younger employees bring to the agency. Calling it a generational problem, Sanchez said the office’s leadership immediately shuts them down.
“It’s been frustrating working in an agency where there is this idea where we are doing everything the best and, when you are the best, there is no room for growth,” Sanchez said. “We have to be mindful; the community has great ideas where we can grow from.”
Born in Hayward, Sanchez is the daughter of a Mexican father, Mario, who immigrated to California from Mexico as a child; and a mother, Sylvia, who moved to California from Texas.
At 12, her family moved to Patterson, a farming town south of Modesto. Her parents divorced two years later, and her family lost its home, forcing Sanchez and her brothers to go to work to support their mother. Once Sanchez graduated in 1995, she returned to Hayward, but was unable to find permanent housing. She lived out of her car, working three jobs at 18 years old.
“It was definitely difficult for me,” she said.
Unlike other children who dream of becoming police officers, Sanchez initially applied to the sheriff’s office in 1997, lured by the possibility of a regular salary and benefits. Starting as an entry-level sheriff’s technician, Sanchez tracked and logged day-to-day activities at the North County Jail in Oakland.
Hired as a sworn deputy in 2001, Sanchez went on to serve in the county jail. She was an investigator until 2009. Since then, she has risen through the ranks as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Promoted to Division Commander in January, she took over the troubled Santa Rita Jail, working to implement reforms imposed by a lawsuit that alleged the facility had a high suicide rate and required increased staff and mental health programs to address the problem.
Experts hired to analyze the jail agreed with many of the lawsuit's allegations. In 2020, in an attempt to meet demands in the lawsuit, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors approved spending $318 million through 2023 to institute mental health programs, increase staffing to enable inmates more recreation time, and for increased observation of suicide prevention cells.
Sanchez said she knew the job was going to be a challenge. Just after she took over, the COVID-19 pandemic began, requiring plans to keep the virus from spreading throughout the jail and to reduce the inmate population. Two inmates died of suicide since she took over.
Sanchez called the lawsuit a “blessing,” demanding the department provide inmates with services and assistance that was lacking. Since then, she and the Sheriff’s office have worked to implement changes. She called it a big effort and an “opportunity to improve and grow,” but also a chance for her to implement programs that provide inmates with skills before they are released from custody.
Sanchez said she would work with prosecutors and public defenders to add conditions to sentences — such as requiring an inmate to earn a GED or get vocational training — before they are eligible for release.
“Otherwise we are just housing people and pushing them back out with no resources, no skills,” she said.
In her personal life, Sanchez’s husband of 14 years, Todd, is a former deputy who retired in 2016 following injuries suffered on the force. Sanchez is stepmother to her husband’s three daughters from a previous relationship.
Sanchez said she and her husband moved from Hayward to Livermore in January to be closer to their two grandchildren and hope to stay forever. They’ve been visiting outdoor restaurants and winery spots.
“We’ve been enjoying the downtown dining,” Sanchez said. “Livermore has a lot to offer. So far we love it.”