Kaleigh Castillo of Livermore recently returned from Michigan, where she won the bronze medal for International Bunker in the Junior Olympics.
The 18-year-old picked up a shotgun for the first time less than four years ago. She originally dreamed of representing the United States at the Olympics on the soccer field, but an injury and two surgeries put that dream to rest.
“It was pretty devastating,” Castillo admitted. “When I heard the high school had a trap team, I had no clue what it was, but I tried it, and it took off from there.”
A freshman at Carondelet High School in Concord, she joined the school’s trapshooting team in December 2017. Since then, she has become active in International Bunker and spent much of the pandemic perfecting her rhythm.
Olympic Trap is also known as International Trap or Bunker and consists of squads of five shooters firing in rotation at rounds of 25 targets. Shooters are each presented with the same set of targets in random order, shot at 72 mph from a bunker containing 15 throwing machines. Shooters can fire one or two shots at each target.
Castillo said focusing on her skills is a release for her competitive energy.
“In soccer, I was always competitive —100%, all the time,” she said. “When I lost soccer, I was looking for a sport where I could give that much effort and be devoted. It’s a very good reliever to go to the range and work on something specific and perfect it or get close to perfection.”
She said working on refining the details of her shots and spending time with friends at the range has been fulfilling. Her most recent victory at the Junior Olympics was competing in International Bunker at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. As part of the Junior Olympic Team, she must wait until the next selection competition after she turns 21, when she will be eligible for the National Team. Once there, she can make her aspiration of representing her country in the Olympics a reality.
“Her dream was always to make the national team and represent the U.S.,” said Castillo’s father, Ben Castillo. “Fortunately, she found trapshooting and then international trap, so she is able to realize that dream. To watch her move forward and achieve that goal is amazing and impressive.”
Castillo said she currently uses a Krieghoff K-80 ACS All Clay Sports shotgun. Though many have told her it’s not the correct weapon for her sport, she said it’s working well for her. Next up, she plans to participate in a September tournament held in Michigan, then another in Tuscon set for November. As she prepares for these events, she will also begin classes as a freshman at St. Mary’s College in Moraga. She plans to major in kinesiology and go on to become a physician’s assistant.
In her spare time, Castillo enjoys swimming, miniature golf, bowling, drawing and painting. But her favorite pastime is shooting.
“Shooting is just a release for me,” she said. “Having school and everything, it’s a good place to go and relax, and focus on myself.”