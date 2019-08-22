Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory last week celebrated the 40th anniversary of a computer center that can forecast the path and destination of airborne pollutants.
The system, called the National Atmospheric Release Advisory Center, was developed in the 1970s to respond to radiation emergencies at nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities of the U.S. Department of Energy.
Its purpose was to give civic authorities up-to-date information on potential radiation exposures so they could make sound decisions about sheltering or evacuating populations from specific locations.
The Three Mile Island nuclear power plant emergency in 1979 provided the first major operational test of the fledgling system.
In the years since then, NARAC capabilities have expanded enormously as computing power and model sophistication have advanced.
NARAC is the main source of radiological and nuclear modeling for the federal government’s efforts to centralize its own atmospheric assessment response.
This is done through IMAAC, the Interagency Modeling and Atmospheric Assessment Center, which was created in 2004 as part of the Department of Homeland Security.
Access to high-resolution weather observation networks gives NARAC information on wind and precipitation faster and in far greater detail than was available just a few years ago.
Beyond radioactivity and nuclear emergencies, NARAC now gives technical assessments of other kinds of hazards, internationally as well as domestically.
It has been called up for oil fires, industrial accidents, rocket launches, volcanic eruptions -- even a smoky fire in a tire dump near Tracy two decades ago.
Some responses demand expertise in an unusual range of disciplines, like physics, chemistry, atmospheric science, radioactive risk assessment and computer modeling.
These are all fields in which LLNL has expertise, but they are normally carried out as research programs, rather than under the pressure of an emergency with human health at risk.
The most pressing crises can impose round-the-clock demands on NARAC staff for weeks at a time.
At last week’s celebration, Laboratory director Bill Goldstein noted that the Center has been ready to respond to emergencies every hour of every day for the past 40 years.
This is “an incredible record,” he said.
Speakers at the celebration included the head of the Nuclear National Security Administration, Lisa Godon-Hagerty, who once worked at LLNL. NNSA is the quasi-autonomous arm of the U.S. Department of Energy that is responsible for nuclear weapons.
Several of the speakers noted highlights of NARAC’s 40 years. Many of these highlights are listed on the Laboratory’s website, including:
• NARAC provided a steady stream of worldwide dose assessments from the nuclear power plant disasters at Chernobyl in northern Ukraine in 1986 and Fukushima in northeastern Japan in 2011.
With data from field measurements, NARAC models made it possible to calculate the kinds and amounts of radiation being released and anticipate further evolution of the nuclear reactions.
• In 2005, NARAC helped evaluate the risks of a solvent plant fire in Texas. A few weeks later, it estimated exposure to toxic fumes from Louisiana industrial fires following Hurricane Katrina.
• In 2007, it provided downwind plume estimates for another solvent plant fire, this time in Kansas. Later that year, it estimated the downwind path of pollutants following explosions and a fire at a welding plant in Texas.
• In 2008, it was used to evaluate the risks of sulfur dioxide exposure from the eruption of Kilauea volcano in Hawaii. Three years later, it provided twice-daily smoke inhalation risk estimates during the Las Conchas fire that burned more than 150,000 acres and threatened Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.
• In the fall of 2017, NARAC was used to track the puzzling dispersal of a radioactive form of the element ruthenium across Central Europe. Little official information has been made available, but news reports suggest it may be material released from Russia’s Mayak nuclear reprocessing plant.
Asked whether the system is currently tracking radioactivity reportedly released in a missile accident in Russia’s Northwest, near the White Sea, an LLNL spokesperson was unable to respond by the time the Independent went to press.