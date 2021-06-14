N95 respirator masks used in hospitals and other healthcare settings can be heated up to 167 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes without affecting the fit or their ability to filter airborne particles, according to Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL).
Researchers said the necessary temperature is easily achieved in hospitals and field settings, which would allow the masks to be reused after being decontaminated. LLNL said the masks can be heated and reused at least 10 times without degrading its fit.
The research appears in the Annals of Works Exposures and Health.
Previous studies also found that the filtration efficiency of N95 masks is not affected by re-heating.
“These results suggest that thermal inactivation of coronaviruses is a potentially rapid and widely deployable method to reuse N95 respirators in emergency situations where reusing the respirators is necessary and sterilization is unavailable,” said LLNL electrical engineer Travis Massey, lead author of the paper.
Researchers used a mouse coronavirus that does not cause disease in humans as a surrogate for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The “N95” designation means the masks block at least 95 percent of very small (0.3 micrometers or larger) test particles. The masks are generally considered single-use by caregivers in health care settings because they can be contaminated when treating infected patients. However, limited supply made reuse a common practice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We found that this heating method decontaminates N95s without affecting the overall fit,” said LLNL material scientist Sal Baxamusa, a senior author on the research paper. “But overall wear time and the number of times put on and taken off are important factors that likely degrade N95 respirator fit and must be investigated further.”