The Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has teamed up with Red Hat, a software developer subsidiary of IBM, to investigate ways for supercomputers to take advantage of cloud technology.
Researchers will initially look to integrate the way LLNL now schedules workloads for its high-performance computer (HPC) systems through its open-source Flux framework with Red Hat’s OpenShift, a cloud computing platform that supports applications in several programming languages.
“Cloud systems are increasingly setting the directions of the broader computing ecosystem, and economics are a primary driver,” said Bronis R. de Supinski, chief technology officer of Livermore Computing at LLNL.
“With the growing prevalence of cloud-based systems, we must align our HPC strategy with cloud technologies, particularly in terms of their software environments, to ensure the long-term sustainability and affordability of our mission-critical HPC systems,” de Supinski said.
Red Hat would like to make OpenShift a common platform for a range of computing infrastructures, including large-scale HPC systems and public cloud offerings, starting with commercial HPC workloads.
“We would love to see a platform like Red Hat OpenShift be able to run a wide range of workloads on a wide range of platforms, from supercomputers to clusters,” said IBM researcher Claudia Misale.
“We see difficulties in the HPC world from having many different types of HPC software stacks, and container platforms like OpenShift can address these difficulties,” Misale said. “We believe OpenShift can be the common denominator.”