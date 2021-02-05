Anup Singh, former director of the Center for Biological and Engineering Sciences at Sandia National Laboratories, has been named associate director for Engineering at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
Singh, who will be responsible for overseeing 2,300 Engineering employees, was hired following a nationwide search launched after the previous associate director, Anantha Krishnan, retired in October.
Singh holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, Mumbai, India, and a doctorate in chemical engineering from North Carolina State University.
Singh is also an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas, and serves as the director of Microfluidics at the Joint BioEnergy Institute, a DOE-funded bioenergy research center.
Last year, Singh was responsible for coordinating Sandia’s COVID-19 research and development efforts and represented Sandia on the Department of Energy National Virtual Biotechnology Laboratory team.
He has also served on several review and advisory panels including the Department of Defense’s Defense Science Board, the National Research Council’s Chemical Science and Technology panel, and the National Institutes of Health’s Instrumentation and Systems Development Study Section.