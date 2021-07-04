Two small telescopes developed by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory were part of the payload aboard a SpaceX Falcon rocket that lifted off from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida May 15 and transmitted more than 4,500 pictures back to Earth during the past month.
Known as GEOStare2, the telescopes were integrated into a Tyvak nanosatellite, weighing just 25 pounds, that was able to hitch a ride into space along with a new fleet of Starlink internet satellites.
Operating in low-earth orbit at 360 miles, the telescopes are capturing both images of outer space and ground images of Earth. They will also help keep track of what else is orbiting the Earth -- satellites and space debris -- in what is referred to as space domain awareness.
“Our payload is operating very well,” said astrophysicist Wim de Vries, with LLNL’s Space Science and Security Program. “We’re ahead of schedule on the checkout.”
The technology was developed by LLNL and Tyvak, based in Irvine, California, under a four-year, $6 million research and development agreement to advance compact satellites for commercial applications. The project combines Monolithic Telescope (MonoTele) technology, invented by LLNL optical scientist Brian Bauman, with Tyvak’s expertise in producing high-reliability spacecraft.
Each MonoTele telescope is fabricated from a single fused silica slab, allowing the optic lens to operate within tight tolerances. The approach does not require on-orbit alignment, simplifying spacecraft design, including size, weight, and power needs.
The GEOStare2 payload is about the size of a loaf of bread.