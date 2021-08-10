Seventeen U.S. national laboratories – including Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) – have agreed to support name-change requests from researchers on previous published scientific papers.
The laboratories will partner with publishers, scientific journals, and other organizations to allow researchers who change their names to more easily claim work from different stages of their careers. LLNL said the effort will specifically address the administrative and emotional difficulties faced by some transgender researchers who have requested name changes associated with past academic work.
“The importance of identity is a foundational element of any individual,” said Tony Baylis, director of LLNL’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.
“It provides a perspective of who you are and how others view you,” Baylis explained. “This name-change initiative supports researchers and scientists who want to ensure their publications and research represents them in a way that contributes to their identity and well-being.”
Although many scientific publishers had been updating their policies to address a recent increase in the number of name-change requests, LLNL said the collaborative effort would streamline the process and offer a mechanism for researchers to ask their respective institutions to pursue name changes on their behalf.
In addition to gender identity, LLNL said the partnership would facilitate requests for name changes for religious, marital, or other reasons supported by the policies in place at its publishing partners.
“We are proud to participate in this unique partnership between national laboratories and scientific publishers, showing support for our transgender and non-binary colleagues,” said Lily Forest, technical editor and a leader for the LLNL Pride employee resource group. “We hope that simplifying the name change process will also set a precedent for those who want to change their names for other reasons.”