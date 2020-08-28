Chiman Lee, Northern California Director of Corporate eWaste Solutions announced his candidacy for one of the open Pleasanton City Council seats in the November 2020 election.
Lee, a resident in the Val Vista area of Pleasanton since 2014, listed the following as his priorities if elected: to support local small businesses and families through the COVID-19 pandemic; to manage a sustainable growth plan matching Pleasanton’s needs; to protect the local environment, water, and natural resources; and to encourage innovation to modernize Pleasanton for the 21st century.
“As a family man, I understand the concerns and struggles that so many people are experiencing during this troubling time,” Lee said. “It’s my hope to bring a sensible level of empathy, reliability and know-how to help Pleasanton move forward.”
For more information, visit leeforpleasanton.com.