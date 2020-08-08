As the November election season draws near, the race for local elections warms up.
In Livermore, Brittni Kiick and Jennifer Spriggs have filed nomination papers with the city clerk’s office announcing their intention to run for what will become District 3 in the city’s first district-based election for city council, and Councilman Robert Carling is seeking a second term. While he was elected in a citywide vote in 2016, he will run this year for the District 4 position. Currently, he is unopposed.
The mayor will continue to be elected at-large. So far, Vice Mayor Bob Woerner and Mony Nop, a real estate agent, are vying for a two-year term as mayor.
So far, Dublin has several candidates throwing their hats into the ring.
Running for mayor are Melissa Hernandez and Arun Goel, while the city council is looking at a healthy race between Sherry (Xin) Hu, Michael McCorriston, Shawn Costello, Stephen Wright, Lucrecia Deleon and Dawn Plants.
Pleasanton currently has the largest number of filed candidates, with Karla Brown, Monith Ilavarasan, Jerry Pentin, Gary Thomas, Druthi Ghanta and Tom Turpel running for mayor. Jack Balch, Nancy Allen, Randy Brown, Isaac Elias, Chimin Lee, Valarie Arkin and Zarina Kiziloglu are vying for seats on the city council.
In larger elections, Vinnie Bacon and David Haubert will run for the District 1 seat on the Alameda County Board of Supervisors, and Rob Bonta has signed up to run for the State Assembly’s 18th District.