Members of the local Jose Maria Amador Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently participated in the organization’s first-ever virtual convention.
“I’m loving 21st century technology,” said Cindi Newbold, regent with the local DAR chapter in Pleasanton. “Last week, I [normally] would have taken my annual trip to Washington, D.C., but COVID-19 restrictions forced an online event that left me amazed.”
“The emotional and social impact of seven days of virtual participation as we conducted business, presented awards, enjoyed celebrations and luncheons, renewed friendships and made new ones [has] prompted me to consider adjusting my thinking, behavior, and execution of business,” she added. “Another bonus was the narrowing of the accessibility gap to those not able to travel due to age, health or economy.”
The annual week-long DAR Continental Congress typically draws more than 4,000 members to the organization’s headquarters in Washington. But this year, online “attendees” were greeted during opening ceremonies with a prerecorded keynote address by Lonnie Bunch, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, who also received the DAR History Award Medal.
Membership in the DAR is limited to direct lineal descendants of soldiers or others of the Revolutionary War period who aided in the cause of independence. The organization currently has more than a million members.