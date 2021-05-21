LIVERMORE — One unidentified male and a dog died in a residential fire Friday morning. Units from the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD) were dispatched to the area of Lambeth and Westminster in Livermore Friday morning, at 5:09 a.m. for reports of a house fire
Fire units arrived on scene to find a large volume of fire in the garage that had extended into the residence; it was declared a working fire. Firefighters initiated offensive fire suppression activities, including a primary search of the resident. They located and removed a male found inside the home. Medical attention was immediately initiated by fire and ambulance personnel.