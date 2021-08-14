A local group making dresses for the Dress A Girl Around the World campaign sponsored by Hope for Women International will resume its monthly Sew-Fest meetings on Saturday, Aug. 21, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1020 Mocho St., in Livermore.
The group is inviting anyone to help with cutting fabric, sewing, and ironing for all or part of the day, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cotton fabric donations are also needed.
Hope for Women describes itself as a nonprofit Christian organization that was formed in 2006 to “began to empower women in Uganda who are suffering from poverty, disease, and low self-worth to become self-sufficient with businesses of their own.”
According to the organization’s website, the goal of the Dress a Girl Around the World campaign is to ensure that “every girl has at least one new dress.”
This will be the local group’s first Sew-Fest since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group also has kits available for those who would rather sew from home.
For more information, contact Suzanne Beck at 925-352-8447 or suzbeck@yahoo.com.