Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department (LPFD), in partnership with Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, Pleasanton Unified School District, Foothill High School Visual and Performing Arts Department, Axis Community Health, and the cities of Livermore and Pleasanton presents the release of “Teenage Rx,” a video highlighting the impacts of teen opioid and drug use in our communities.
In recent years, LPFD has seen an increase in responses to young adults suffering the tragic consequences of opioid overdose. Some of these have sadly resulted in the death of these young members of our community. A small group of LPFD personnel started meeting at the end of 2018 with the guiding inquiry of, “What can we do to prevent these tragedies?”.
There is a common misconception among teens that misuse of prescription drugs is generally safe because the medications were prescribed by a physician. However, the reality is that misuse of these medications can result in a fatal overdose or lead to a lifetime of substance use that has enormous negative impact on family and community. Education is key to preventing these avoidable outcomes. “Teenage Rx” is designed to assist in that.
The decision was made to work with local experts and the Foothill High School Visual and Performing Arts Department to create a video with a strong message on the risks and impacts of these common drugs.
With the support of the City of Livermore, City of Pleasanton, Pleasanton Unified School District and the Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District a small team formed to produce the video. The team included members of the LPFD, Axis Community Health, Video Producer Brian Centoni, Videography Director Josh Fields, Educator and Founder of the National Coalition Against Prescription Drug Abuse April Rovero and the mother of an opioid overdose victim, Patty Mitchell.
“As a first responder, you lean into a problem,” said LPFD Fire Captain Rod Leijten. “The idea was born out of the ‘Every 15-Minutes’ concept and evolved with the partnership formed when working with the experts.”
As important and impactful as the video itself is, the offer of support found at the end of the video is even more so. If you or someone you know is at risk, visit www.teens.drugabuse.gov or www.findtreatment.samhsa.gov. Supporting materials for educators and facilitators can be found at https://bit.ly/334LqQ0.