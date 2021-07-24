Cindi Newbold, regent for the local Jose Maria Amador Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), and other Tri-Valley members recently participated in the 130th annual meeting of the national service organization for women who are descended from a someone involved in the country’s fight for independence.
“Attending this year’s virtual conference was so uplifting for me,” Newbold said. “The technology growth and interactive opportunities were incredible. The impressive quality and quantity of community service projects executed by local and fellow members across our country, during the height of this pandemic, left me incredibly proud and inspired to do a lot more for our students and veterans here in the Tri-Valley.”
The Tri-Valley chapter is named for a California rancher and soldier, born in 1794, who later discovered gold in the California county that also bears his name.
Since its founding in 1890, the DAR’s annual Continental Congress had been held in Washington, D.C., until last year, when it was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
With pandemic restrictions still in place in the nation’s capital, the meeting was again held virtually this year.
DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren reported that 2020 “was the sixth highest year for new members,” while many other organizations saw declines in membership during the pandemic.
"Daughters demonstrated outstanding resiliency through support of our relevant mission during the last year,” VanBuren said, “serving in their communities by recognizing essential workers, sewing more than 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment for their neighbors, and fulfilling many other important volunteer opportunities through approximately 5 million hours of community service – in the middle of the global shutdown."
The DAR reported a membership of 190,000 in nearly 3,000 chapters worldwide.