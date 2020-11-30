Despite complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Scouts from Pack and Troop 947 in Pleasanton still managed to collect more than 1,500 nonperishable food items in this year annual Scouting for Food community service program.
Instead of going door-to-door as they have in the past, the local Scouts reached out to their friends and neighbors by email, text messaging, and social media during the nationwide 10-day collection effort.
On the last day of the drive, the Scouts dropped off the food in Dublin, where other Scouts loaded it for delivery to the Alameda County Food Bank in Oakland. Contributions may still be made through the Golden Gate Area Council’s virtual food drive at ACCFB Virtual Food Drive (vfd-accfb.org).