Margaret Johnson is a resident at the Parkview Assistant Living in Pleasanton. She celebrated her 100th Birthday on May 30, 2021. Margaret served in the U.S. Army during World War II. She was acknowledged and received a Certificate of Honor and a Military Challenge Coin presented by Rich Ghera. Other veterans honoring Margaret were from the American Legion Post 237 and the VFW Post 6298. Both posts are located in Pleasanton. (Photos by Fenton Kramer)