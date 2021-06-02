Margaret Johnson is a resident at the Parkview Assistant Living in Pleasanton. She celebrated her 100th Birthday on May 30, 2021. Margaret served in the U.S. Army during World War II. She was acknowledged and received a Certificate of Honor and a Military Challenge Coin presented by Rich Ghera. Other veterans honoring Margaret were from the American Legion Post 237 and the VFW Post 6298. Both posts are located in Pleasanton. (Photos by Fenton Kramer)
featured
Granada High School hosted a varsity boys' soccer game against Amador Valley May 12. The score was unavailable at press time. (Photos - Doug Jorgensen)
Latest News
- Bankhead to Reopen
- Holocaust Center Hosts Youth Contest
- Another PG&E Attempt to Put Profit Over Environment
- Ag Committee Pushes Ahead With Solar Policy
- Pleasanton Remembers Fallen on Memorial Day
- Local Veteran Honored for Service
- Climate Critic Calls Fossil Fuels "Too Important"
- Pleasanton PD to Form Local Advisory Board