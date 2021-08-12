LIVERMORE — A Livermore resident took some time off this week to vacation in Hawaii following a successful trip to Tokyo, where he set an American record for weightlifting at the Olympics
Wes Kitts, 31, who moved to Livermore five years ago to begin training in San Ramon, became the first American to successfully lift 177kg — or 390 pounds — in the snatch part of the competition.
Kitts, the first American to compete in the men’s heavyweight class in the Olympics since 1996, lifted 213kg, 469 pounds, in the clean and jerk portion. His combined total — 390kg or 860 pounds — was enough to finish eighth in his class, or his highest in global competitions.
“Overall, it’s alright. It’s not my best total,” Kitts said in an article on the Team USA website. “When you come to the Olympics, I think everyone wants to do their absolute best, so it’s a little disappointing. I had a tough year. We trained hard. I feel pretty good.”
Kitts, who weighs 240 pounds and is a former college football player, earned his trip with the USA weightlifting team to Tokyo with a victory at the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru.
According to the Team USA website, Kitts’ career highlights include finishing 14th in the 2019 World Championships. He held two American records before setting the new one in Tokyo.
A Knoxville native, Kitts moved to California five years ago to train with Dave Spitz at California Strength in San Ramon. Kitts and his wife rented a home in Livermore.
On Facebook Aug. 3, Kitts wrote that he and his coach had succeeded in a long journey.
“When we joined forces, we had one major goal in mind. The Olympics,” he wrote. “We came together from across the country to form an amazing team and friendship. Today, we accomplished another one of our many goals together. It’s been a crazy road with many ups and downs. It’s been a tough journey. I couldn’t have done it without him and I can’t even begin to appropriately list the countless ways in which he’s supported me along the way.”
Scott Esparza, operations manager at California Strength, said Kitts, his wife and coach stopped in Hawaii for a post-Olympics vacation and were expected to fly home Wednesday.
During the Aug. 4 competition, friends watched at home in the middle of the night, texting each other “lift by lift.” Esparza said it was “super exciting.”
“It was a long journey,” Esparza said. “Everyone here was really pumped.”
Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan won the gold medal in Kitts’ weight class, raising an Olympic record 430kg — 948 pounds; Simon Martirosyan of Armenia took silver, and Arturs Plesnieks of Latvia won the bronze.