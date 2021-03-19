Tri-Valley Quarter Midget Association (TVQMA) has announced immediate availability of sponsorship opportunities for this season’s events.
The majority of fundraising efforts are aimed at supporting the club’s asphalt repairs, which are urgently needed this year.
“Without an immediate and proper asphalt project endeavor, the future of our kids’ racing seasons looks to be in jeopardy”, said Leslie King, president of TVQMA.
Sponsoring means much to both the children and others involved.
“My business and I are honored once again to be the TVQMA Champion Series Sponsor for 2021 and to be a part of their racing family,” said Steve DeLorenzi, owner of SDI-Insulation, Inc. “Racing family is exactly what this group is. It is an amazing way to give back to a young generation.”
The first race is being sponsored by a local business based in Tracy.
“As a local business owner, I know the importance of spending time with my children, and TVQMA has given us the opportunity to not only spend quality time with our kids in a positive family environment, but has also given our children an outlet to showcase their individual skills in an exciting and rewarding sport,” said Dell Fernandez, owner of Dell’s Heating and Air. “I would hate to see the decline of the track prevent future families from experiencing this wonderful environment.”
There are still multiple sponsor opportunities that have yet to be filled this year, including general support of the club’s fundraising efforts. The integrity of the track has been weakened from age, nature and ground squirrel tunneling. The latter needs to be addressed before repair the failing asphalt surface can begin.
“With our season starting this month, time is of the essence for us to get the repairs done as quickly as possible,” said King.
Sponsorships and donations are the very source of what keeps this club operating and provide kids with a passion for this sport of racing a place to call their own. The club recently started a GoFundMe account to raise the necessary funds, and the fund remains open at https://gofund.me/9d3a3474.
For more information, visit www.tvqma.org.