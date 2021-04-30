Save Mart Supermarkets, which operates the Lucky California grocery chain, has announced several new Tri-Valley partnerships in the lead-up to the opening of its remodeled flagship store in Pleasanton.
The Lucky store on Las Positas Boulevard has designated the nearby Donlon Elementary School for the company’s Adopt-A-School program.
Donlon Elementary will receive $1,000, along with year-round support from Lucky that includes teacher treats, donated books for National Reading Day, and store tours.
Each of Pleasanton’s three middle schools – Pleasanton, Thomas Hart, and Harvest Park -- will also receive $1,000 for their after-school programs, while Amador Valley and Foothill High School will each receive $1,000 to support their marching band and dance teams. Each of the high schools will also receive $1,500 in Lucky California gift cards to help stock food pantries and support their culinary arts programs.
Lucky California will also donate $1,000 to the Pleasanton Cultural Arts Council (PCAC) to promote the arts in Pleasanton schools. The PCAC provides art class grants to Pleasanton schools and coordinates a yearly multicultural event in conjunction with the city.
The grocery chain has earmarked another $3,000 to support the Alameda County 4-H livestock auction and $1,000 for a new 4-H summer day camp cooking program.
Lastly, Lucky California is making a $1,000 donation to the Alameda County Food Bank and is partnering with its Children’s Food Program-Summer food distribution. Lucky California will donate bags for the summer program along with $20,000 of shelf-stable food.
Lucky California has not announced a reopening date for its Pleasanton store.