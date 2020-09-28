A Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District (LVJUSD) assistant superintendent last seen Sept. 22 remained missing this week, but apparently drove through the Lake Tahoe area.
Michael Biondi, a 52-year-old San Ramon resident, was last seen in Livermore at 2 that afternoon, according to a flier posted on social media by his sister. Biondi drives a silver 2017 Honda CRV with a license number 7ZTM090. The license number was last tracked electronically on Highway 50 on the Nevada border in the Lake Tahoe area, the flier said.
Livermore school's Superintendent Kelly Bowers said Biondi's disappearance was a family and police matter, and expressed concern that he is found safe. She referred an inquiry to the San Ramon Police Department, where a missing persons report was filed.
"Mike is an esteemed colleague, and we are heartsick at the idea he has gone missing," Bowers said Monday. "We are cooperating with the San Ramon Police Department, and we are hoping for the best outcome."
Biondi, who oversees the district's educational services department, has been an educator for 23 years, serving as a teacher, university instructor, department chair, assistant principal, principal and district administrator, according to his biography on the district's website. A husband and father of three children, he holds degrees from UC Berkeley and Chapman University in Orange.
He has worked for LVJUSD for more than three years, Bowers said.
San Ramon police did not respond to two requests for information on their investigation. A Livermore police spokeswoman said her department was not involved in the case at the moment.
An unidentified woman who answered a phone number listed to Biondi hung up when a reporter contacted her Monday morning.
The flier posted by family asks for tips and to pray for his safe return.