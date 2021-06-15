The Livermore Valley Performing Arts Center (LVPAC) is offering three weeklong camp sessions this summer for children ages 4 to 17.
Taught by professional artists, campers will be introduced to different art forms, including painting and sculpting, and a variety media, including watercolor, acrylics, collage, mixed media, clay, chalk, charcoal and pencil.
Camp sessions will be held 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, at the Bothwell Arts Center, 2466 Eighth St. Sessions will begin June 21, July 12, and Aug. 9. The cost is $350 per session.
LVPAC is also resuming its Family Films series at the Bankhead Theater, 2400 First St., beginning with “October Sky” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, June 23.
The Family Films schedule also includes “The Goonies” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 21 “The Muppet Movie” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 11; “Young Frankenstein” at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31; and “The Polar Express at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 26.
Tickets are $5.
Live performances also resume at the Bankhead at 7 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 22, with “Cruzando Fronteras (Border Crossings),” a family-friendly performance that pairs the band Jarabe Mexicano with the Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles. Tickets range from $20 to $95.
For more information, go to https://livermorearts.org.