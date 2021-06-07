Let one of the top authorities in FamilySearch show you what is new in the internet’s largest free genealogical database on Monday, June 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Ralph Severson serves as director of the Oakland FamilySearch Library and as Northern California Family History Area Adviser for the LDS Church. He is the primary instructor for classes at the Oakland FamilySearch Library.
Severson is a retired partner from Goldman, Sachs & Co., investment banking and retired Chairman of Grosvenor Americas, real estate. He is currently president of RFS Investments, Inc. and Chairman of CozyEarth, Inc, a silk and bamboo bedding products company. He was born in the East Bay, but has lived in France, Switzerland, Utah, New York, Los Angeles, and Tokyo. For the past 40 years, Orinda has been home. Ralph is an avid sports fan and enjoys fishing, reading, investing, travel and spending time with his wife, Sue Severson, five children, and 19 grandchildren.
Ralph’s involvement in genealogy began at age 14. He taught genealogy while at Brigham Young University. He also specializes in Portugal-Azores and Southern states research.
To register, visit https://bit.ly/3fW2LiL. For more information, contact Tom Mathews, program chairperson, at program@L-AGS.org.