An Oakland man who posted photos of himself on social media wearing stolen jewelry has been charged in connection with two armed robberies at a Livermore shopping mall, police said.
Rahsaan Roland Robinson, 22, is suspected of robbing shoppers at the San Francisco Premium Outlets, 3790 Livermore Outlets Drive, on Feb. 2, Livermore Police Department (LPD) Officer Arturo Rosas reported.
Robinson and another unidentified man are suspected of taking gold jewelry from victims, including ripping a chain from a victim’s neck, stealing another person’s shoes and reaching into a victim’s pocket to take his wallet, credit cards and $2,000 cash, Rosas said.
The robbers were gone when police responded to emergency calls, but detectives said they identified Robinson as a suspect during their investigation. Describing Robinson as a “suspect with an extensively violent criminal history,” detectives discovered he had uploaded photos of himself on social media. The pictures showed Robinson wearing jewelry taken from the Livermore robbery victims, police said.
“Detectives proceeded to local pawn shops in an attempt to find the stolen jewelry from Livermore, but instead found jewelry sold by Robinson that linked him to another armed robbery Robinson had committed in San Jose,” Rosas said.
Police searched Robinson’s girlfriend’s house in Pittsburg, where they found the Livermore victims’ jewelry, along with evidence linking Robinson to another “violent, armed robbery in Livermore,” police said.
Oakland Housing Authority police arrested Robinson on Feb. 14 on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun. He was released on bail, but Livermore officers arrested him Feb. 24 in connection with the Livermore crimes.
Robinson again was released on bail, but was arrested later in Oakland.
Although Robinson was granted bail in the first two arrests, he is now being held without bail at the Santa Rita Jail.
Alameda County prosecutors have charged him with robbery, inflicting great bodily injury on a victim and several gun offenses.
Court records show that following his initial court appearances, Robinson is scheduled to return before a judge on June 10.