A motorist pulled over for speeding on the westbound I-580 freeway toward Livermore in late February is facing up to 40 years in prison on charges that police found 133 pounds of methamphetamine in his car, according to court documents.
Norberto Terriquez Hernandez, a suspected drug courier, was charged March 1 in the U.S. District Court in Oakland with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Besides prison, he also could face a fine of up to $5 million, the criminal complaint said.
A California Highway Patrol officer pulled Hernandez over at Grant Line Road in an unincorporated area of eastern Alameda County on Feb. 26. Hernandez was driving more than 70 mph in a white 2011 Chevrolet truck with a camper shell and had made several traffic violations, a prosecution affidavit supporting the charge said.
As the officer talked to Hernandez and checked his license, a second officer with a police dog arrived. The dog, named Apis, alerted that there might be drugs in the truck.
The officers, who were given permission to search the truck, found boxes that contained 60 plastic zipper-style bags. Each bag contained 1 kilogram or about 2.2 pounds of what was determined to be crystal methamphetamine, the affidavit said.
The affidavit said crystal methamphetamine sells in the Bay Area for $2,000 to $3,000 a pound.
“Hernandez possessed approximately 133 pounds of suspected methamphetamine,” the affidavit said. “Therefore, Hernandez was likely entrusted by other members of his drug trafficking network to transport and/or distribute contraband valued around $266,000 to $399,000.”
Hernandez made his initial court appearance on Zoom on March 1. U.S. Judge Susan van Keulen held him without bail pending a detention hearing.