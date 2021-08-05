LIVERMORE — A Livermore man recently charged with hiding a cellphone in his bathroom to record two teenage girls changing into their swimsuits faces more child molestation allegations involving other victims, court records show.
Simon Wolfgang Meyer, a San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department firefighter, was charged Aug. 4 with offenses stemming from alleged incidents that involved children over the last 18 years.
Two of the victims, now adult women, came forward to the Livermore Police Department following news of Meyer’s arrest in June. One, a 27-year-old woman, alleged that Meyer put his hand down the back of her bikini bottom and touched her private area when she swam in his pool when she was 13 in 2006, a report filed in Alameda County Superior Court said.
The woman also alleged that she awakened during a pool party sleepover at Meyer’s house sometime between 2003-2005 to find his hand up her shirt, touching her breasts. She was 10-12 years old, the report said.
In another allegation, a 29-year-old woman told police that when she was 10 or 11 years old in 2003, she was at a sleepover at Meyer’s home and awakened to find him touching her private area during the night.
In the other new case, an 18-year-old woman told police that twice in 2020 when she was 17, Meyer handed her a golden retriever puppy but did so in an unconventional way to trap his arm between the dog’s body and her chest. In one instance, Meyer rubbed his hand over her chest, and in the other, he slipped his hand under her top. She said he left it there “too long to be an accident,” the police report said.
Meyer, 52, who was not in custody following the initial charges, was arrested Aug. 3 and booked at the Santa Rita Jail in Dublin. A judge set his bail at $320,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15.
In the bathroom changing case, Livermore police arrested Meyer June 20, a day after a 14-year-old girl noticed an Apple iPhone hidden behind a towel recording her and a 15-year-old friend as they undressed to put on swim suits. The girl used the phone to forward the email to herself and showed her parents.
Prosecutors charged Meyer with a single count of child molesting and two misdemeanor counts of “invading privacy by device” with the special allegation that the victims were minors. The new charges include three felony counts of committing a lewd act upon a child, two misdemeanor counts of child molesting, and three special allegations that the victims were minors.
The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department confirmed that Meyer has worked 22 years as a San Mateo firefighter. (San Mateo fire merged three years ago with agencies Belmont and Foster City.)
SMCFD spokesman Robert Marshall said Meyer was placed on paid administrative leave following the earlier allegations and remains in that status pending the outcome of his case.
Meyer also reportedly has coached children’s sports in the Tri-Valley, but The Independent was not able to immediately confirm his employment.