LIVERMORE — A 26-year-old man suffering from apparent mental illness has been charged with stabbing his father to death in their Livermore home, prosecutors said last week.
Timothy Paul Young allegedly killed Edward Tsung Yung Young, 62, on Jan. 4, sometime in the hours after the father told his wife their son was hearing voices, a police report said.
Livermore police found Edward’s body at the house in the 1200 block of Geneve Court when they responded to a 12:30 p.m. 9-1-1 call from Timothy, who said he had been raped and stabbed in the abdomen and that his father was dead, the report filed in Alameda County Superior Court said.
Timothy walked out of the house and was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley while police investigated.
According to the police report, the homicide occurred following two days of dangerous behavior in the house. Timothy’s mother told Detective Jennifer Bloom that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and refused to take his medication. He suffered from hallucinations and delusions that she was not his mother and that she had an affair with his former landlord.
The mother told police that two days earlier she awakened to find her son wailing and crying. Later in the day, he wrapped his arm around his mother’s neck from behind and squeezed until Edward told him to stop.
“Timothy also attempted to strangle (Edward) and was yelling, ‘Let my mom go!’” the detective wrote. “Timothy was going in and out of his bedroom and at one point grabbed a kitchen knife and held it in the air.”
After Timothy allegedly punched his mother twice in the chest, she left to stay with a friend.
Shortly before midnight Jan. 3, Edward called his wife and told her their son was hearing voices that were telling Timothy to kill Edward. Edward said he would stay in his bedroom and lock the door.
Neighbors told police they heard loud banging noises between 1 and 3 a.m.
In the morning, Timothy’s mother tried to call her husband, but he did not answer. Timothy’s brother called about 12:20 p.m. and was told that his father was not home. Minutes later, Timothy made his own 9-1-1 call to report the death, the detective wrote.
Timothy spent four days at Eden to treat his wounds. The police report noted he suffered deep cuts on his right palm and left wrist that a doctor said appeared to be self-inflicted.
During questioning on Jan. 8, Timothy denied he was schizophrenic. He told Bloom he went to bed about 9 p.m. on Jan. 3 and awakened to find himself kneeling in his father’s bedroom.
Timothy told police his brother and former landlord had raped him. He said he heard his father scream and then “blacked out,” the detective wrote.
Timothy said he awakened covered in blood, blacked out again and woke up when his brother called. He realized he was hurt and called 9-1-1.
Police initially called the death suspicious, and looked into Timothy’s claim that he and Edward were attacked, but determined following an investigation that Timothy allegedly committed the crime.
Prosecutors charged Timothy with one count of murder, with the special allegation that he used a knife. Described as a student on a Santa Rita Jail booking report, Timothy was held without bail.