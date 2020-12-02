A Santa Cruz man with a history of abusing his Livermore girlfriend is now facing charges that he killed her, court documents said.
Jacob Daniel Krzemski, nearly 39, faces one count of murder in the April 8 death of 47-year-old Corina Irene Lee. Lee held four criminal protective orders in Santa Cruz County and another in Alameda County to keep him away from her.
Krzemski — placed on probation following four convictions in December 2019 — has been in custody without bail at the Santa Rita Jail on the murder charge since Sept. 9. He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 9 to enter a plea.
From the time of Lee's death, her family suspected Krzemski of killing her, a detective's report and media interviews show. In fact, the report indicated that Krzemski had choked Lee and threatened to kill her several times.
Krzemski called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m., April 8, to report Lee was unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics took her to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where she was diagnosed with a severe head injury. According to a Livermore police detective's report, Lee died shortly after 3 a.m.
The report, a detailed Declaration of Probable Cause for Krzemski's arrest, noted that paramedics told Detective Marco Esquivel they saw suspicious bruising on Lee's face. When Equivel asked Krzemski what had happened, Krzemski told him she had fallen off her bicycle and hit her head three days earlier. According to the report, Krzemski further told detectives Lee had suffered headaches and dizziness in the days that followed. During the day before her death, he said she required help to go to the bathroom. Krzemski told detectives that while sitting on the toilet, Lee slumped back and shattered the toilet tank lid. The detective said she weighed 110 pounds. Later that day, Krzemski called Lee's parents and said she was unresponsive.
The paramedics, the report said, did not believe the story of a biking accident, because Lee did not have cuts or bruises on her hands, arms or face, which would have occurred while trying to stop a fall.
Lee's mother also didn't believe Krzemski. She steered detectives to one of the protective orders that Lee had obtained to keep him 100 yards from her, the report said.
Esquivel's report said Krzemski provided inconsistent statements in the timeline of what happened, including when he called Lee's parents and dialed 9-1-1. He was also caught on video buying wine and toilet paper at a Lucky store at a time he claimed to be asleep. No video showed Lee ever leaving the apartment complex on a bicycle, the detective wrote.
An autopsy showed Lee died from blunt force trauma to the brain that resulted in a hemorrhage and had none of the injuries consistent with a fall, Esquivel’s report showed.
“Finally, per Krzemski's own admission, he was the only person with Lee at her apartment from April 3 through April 8,” Esquivel wrote. “I believe that Jacob Daniel Krzemski is the sole suspect for the murder of Corina Irene Lee.”