The California Highway Patrol is investigating a solo-vehicle crash that happened Sunday along eastbound Interstate Highway 580 east of Dublin that left a man dead.
The crash was reported Sunday around 11:10 a.m. on the highway, just east of Flynn Road, CHP officials said. Witnesses told investigators a white truck was travelling on the highway at about 60 mph when the truck turned abruptly to the right and went some 300 feet down an embankment, rolling several times before coming to rest.
Crews tried to rescue the male driver, but he was stuck inside. The driver was ultimately pronounced dead, according to the CHP. The driver has yet to be identified.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is being asked to contact the Dublin CHP Office at 925-828-0466.