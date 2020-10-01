Operations at Livermore Municipal Airport shut down briefly last week when a naked man running from police officers hopped a fence and dashed onto the runway.
Officers surrounded him, wrapped him in a blanket and took him into custody.
The incident on the airfield occurred about 4:20 p.m., Sept. 23, shortly after Livermore Police Department (LPD) received several calls about a nude man walking along Jack London Boulevard, airport officials and police said.
"When our officers attempted to contact the subject, he ignored all commands," LPD Officer Taylor Burruss said. "Our officers quickly recognized that the subject appeared to be suffering from a mental health or drug-induced condition."
Police followed the man while waiting for more officers to arrive.
Airport Manager David Decoteau said the man jumped a fence into a car lot and then went over another 6-foot fence onto airport property.
Airport staff saw him leap the fence and immediately froze operations, Decoteau said. The FAA, he said, shut down all air traffic to the airport.
Airport employees escorted police officers onto the airfield. As more officers arrived, they "were successful in surrounding the subject and gaining compliance through verbal commands," Burruss said.
Decoteau said the man was taken into custody on a taxiway at the edge of Runway 25R.
The man was taken for psychiatric observation, Burruss said.
The airport remained closed for about 25 minutes. A jet headed for Livermore diverted to Oakland International Airport. A Piston airplane also was routed to another area airport, Decoteau said.
Decoteau said the airport has work underway since last year to improve security. Some fencing has barbed wire, but not the area where the man climbed. Airport officials will discuss placing barbed wire along the entire perimeter, he said.