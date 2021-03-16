LIVERMORE — A Livermore man, whose double murder conviction was overturned last year because of a judge’s error during his trial, is now serving a 20-year sentence.
The murder conviction was in connection to a drunken driving crash that killed a 46-year-old woman and her baby, court records show.
Brian Zachary Jones, 41, who last year faced 30 years to life in prison following his murder trial, will instead be eligible for parole in 2026 following a plea deal that had him plead no contest to two lesser charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, records show.
In December, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Jon Rolefson sentenced Jones to two 10-year consecutive prison terms following his pleas.
Prosecutors could have retried Jones on the original murder charges, but entered the plea deal instead.
“After careful consideration and consultation with the victim’s family, the District Attorney’s Office determined that the agreed upon sentence of 20 years in state prison represents justice served based on the factors and possible outcomes of the case,” DA’s office spokeswoman Anna Kelly said. “The agreed upon sentence was a negotiated disposition carrying a longer sentence than otherwise provided to a sentencing court. The likelihood of conviction on a second trial and the conviction surviving an appellate review were important factors in the analysis leading to the resolution.”
Jones was arrested May 2, 2015, following a crash on the 900 block of Murietta Boulevard that killed Esperanza Morales Rodriguez and her 14-month-old daughter, Yulida Perez-Morales. Court records showed Jones drank five 4-ounce cups of beer at the Livermore Wine Festival that day and later ordered a 22-ounce beer at a restaurant. His blood-alcohol level after the crash registered 0.08, the legal limit for driving in California.
Evidence at his trial revealed Jones accelerated from a red light and sped at 99 mph in his Chevrolet Corvette. He lost control of the car, which jumped a curb, hit a utility box and ran over the victims, who were attending a family party at a home along the street.
Seeking a second-degree murder conviction, the prosecution argued that Jones knew his actions could kill someone but did not care. In response, the defense argued that prosecutors had not proved their assertion that Jones believed he could hurt someone. The defense said Jones believed his intoxication level was low and was overconfident in his driving abilities because he had taken a Corvette driving course.
Instead, the defense argued, he was guilty of the lesser offense of gross negligence.
During jury deliberations, one of the jurors violated the rules of serving on a jury and announced to her panel members that Jones had a prior driving under the influence (DUI) conviction — something that was reported in the newspaper but not presented as evidence to the jury.
A juror then reported her colleague’s statement to Judge Paul Delucchi, telling him the other juror brought up the prior case to bully her because she was struggling with the prosecution’s murder case.
Delucchi shut down deliberations and dismissed the juror who revealed the DUI. He also dismissed the juror who reported the misdeed. Two alternates replaced them, and jury deliberations restarted.
Four hours later, the panel found Jones guilty of second-degree murder.
Jones’ attorneys, who had argued for a mistrial, appealed the conviction to the First District Court of Appeal. By a 2-1 vote, judges said Delucchi should have asked more questions to the juror who felt she was bullied before dismissing her.