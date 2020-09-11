The City of Livermore, Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District, and the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District are encouraging residents to “Mask Up for Livermore” to slow the spread of COVID-19.
During the “Mask Up for Livermore” campaign this week, the three agencies will be using social media to urge that residents wear protective face coverings in public settings, along with physical distancing and regular hand washing hands.
Community members are also being asked to post photos of themselves wearing masks on social media with the hashtag, #MaskUpForLivermore.