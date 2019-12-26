Even before the ribbon-cutting ceremony, children were running, spinning, jumping and screaming with joy at the new May Nissen playground. The theme of story-telling and fairy tales was accented by towering, brightly colored flower-shaped shade structures and winding paths. The playground has everything a kid could want: areas for climbing, sliding, swinging and making music.
A group of local officials joined children and parents to open officially the playground on Dec. 18. The park, at 685 Rincon Ave. is located next to Rincon Library.
Mathew Fuzie, general manager of the Livermore Area Recreation and Park District (LARPD), celebrated the playground as the latest addition to more than 50 parks and many trails built and maintained by the district. Voters created the special tax district in 1947.
Fuzie cut the ribbon along with California Assemblywoman Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, who soon joined LARPD Board member Beth Wilson to try out one of the new teeter-totters.
Meanwhile, a small splash pond with in-ground sprays fascinated one group of children, while another group played in a huge sandbox nearby.
“This is right here in our neighborhood and I know my kids will remember this special day,” said Sarah Spencer, a Livermore resident. Her daughter Emma was brief and to the point: “This is awesome!”
May Nissen is the last of four playground renovations that LARPD approved in August 2018. Other parks updated and renovated were Pleasure Island, with a railroad and agriculture theme; Jane Addams Preschool, with a nature and community play theme; and Big Trees with the theme of big trees, of course.