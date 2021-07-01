LIVERMORE — The Livermore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) last week hosted Mayor Bob Woerner for his State of the City address.
During the June 24 virtual event, Woerner covered a diverse set of topics, ranging from the city’s finances and the pandemic’s economic impact to new city projects underway. He said Livermore is “doing really well” and has come out of the pandemic with a resilient local economy, new housing and construction, and continued progress downtown.
“We’re ready for the challenges ahead, and we continue as an award-winning city,” Woerner said, referring to Livermore having just been named a 2021 All-America City.
He thanked the community and acknowledged the cooperation from those who had to “sacrifice and readjust so much of their daily lives” during the pandemic.
Through a local declaration of emergency and several executive orders, Woerner said the city acted quickly to help when COVID-19 hit. He highlighted the temporary moratorium on fines and evictions, the cap on third-party delivery service fees, and the city’s efforts to enhance the outdoor dining experience. Woerner reported that the city distributed about $2 million in various programs, emphasizing that they worked to gain matching funds from the county.
On financial strength, he said that the city had reserves before the Great Recession, during which time, it took a $12.5 million general fund hit but worked to build that back up.
“(Finances are) the basis, which allow us to do everything else,” he said.
On where money is spent, Woerner reported that half of the city’s budget goes to fire and police.
“Public safety is important; always will be important. It’s the number one reason that city government exists,” Woerner continued.
On the revenue side, the mayor detailed that while the property taxes didn’t take a hit during the pandemic, sales taxes and other taxes did. The city experienced a $19.5 million net financial loss from COVID-19, but it will continue its capital investment in the downtown, he said. Livermore received about $10 million from the American Relief Act and a CARES Act fund of $1.1 million to help offset the impact.
Woerner reviewed the city’s new residential complexes, such as Auburn Grove, the Lassen Road townhomes, Chestnut Square, Vineyard 2.0, Avance, the Legacy Partners mixed-use development, and Eden Housing. On parking, the city’s cost to develop the garages on L and I streets is projected to be $51.4 million. With regard to the downtown, Woerner said the Blacksmith Square plans are expected soon; the plans for the hotel are expected by the end of the year; Black Box Theater is in the midst of fundraising; and the Quest Science Center held a groundbreaking for its temporary structure to be used for summer programs.
“Looking further ahead, we’ve got some major undertakings going on,” Woerner said.
He noted that goals and priorities for the city include asset management/stormwater, general plan update, downtown, homelessness/affordable housing, and modernization.
“The bottom line here is you can see Livermore is a great place to live, work, play and go to school,” Woerner concluded. “This didn’t happen by accident. It took a lot of hard work and dedication of many individuals and organizations.”