Pleasanton Mayor Karla Brown will deliver her first State of the City address on Tuesday, March 9, at noon.
The online address, hosted by the Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce, will be available to those who register in advance at www.pleasanton.org.
Brown was elected mayor in November 2020, after serving two terms on the Pleasanton City Council. She has lived in Pleasanton, working in real estate, for 28 years.
She has also been a volunteer with the Pleasanton Rage youth soccer, Tri-Valley Conservancy, Hively, and the Valley Humane Society, and was on the School Site Council for the Pleasanton Unified School District.
“We’re all excited to hear what Mayor Brown has to say in her inaugural State of the City address,” said Pleasanton Chamber of Commerce President Steve Van Dorn. “Given the current circumstances with the pandemic, we are pleased to be able to offer this virtual format for the Mayor to reach Pleasanton businesses and residents alike with her address.”
Sponsors of the online address include the Chabot-Las Positas Community College District, John Muir Health, Lawrence Livermore National Security, Sensiba San Filippo and Stanford Health Care-ValleyCare.