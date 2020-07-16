Dublin Councilwoman Melissa Hernandez is running for Dublin mayor in the Nov. 3 election.
Hernandez, who was the city’s vice mayor for two years of her four-year term on the council, said that she has represented the city on many boards and commissions, and feels well-qualified to serve as mayor.
Hernandez named as her political mentor, the late Don Biddle — a councilmember who died in office in February 2018 after serving nine years on the council and 12 years on the school board. She inherited many of Biddle’s committee assignments, including such regionally oriented boards as a county waste management board, the Valley Link board, and LAVTA, which operates the Wheels bus service in the Valley.
Hernandez finished third in the March primary, in a four-way race for the District 1 county supervisor seat, barely edged out by current Dublin Mayor David Haubert, who is a finalist for November. Fremont City Councilmember Vinnie Bacon finished first. Also, a chair member on the Dublin Human Services Commission, Hernandez focused on her interest and experience in human services in her run for supervisor.
“Dublin has been partnering well with Livermore and Pleasanton to get services together,” said
Hernandez, citing efforts to help the homeless and hungry.
On the education front, Hernandez feels the city has good relations with the school district. She served on Dublin High School’s Parent Faculty Student Organization, raising money for activities that helped fund a wide variety of actions — including scholarships for 10 graduating seniors, money for the student newspaper, and funding the Every 15 Minutes Program, which helps promote safe and sober driving.
“We raised the most money, and it went back to students and teachers,” she said.
Hernandez and Councilmember Jean Josey represent the council on the city-school liaison committee alongside Dublin Unified School District board trustees Amy Miller and Gabi Blackman.
Looking at municipal issues, Hernandez said the city will continue to budget conservatively and make certain to shore up future years for capital projects and for handling future pension costs of city employees.
“I am answering the call to take my leadership on reducing traffic, maintaining Dublin’s parks and open spaces, maintaining Dublin’s 9-1-1 medical response capacity and supporting our excellent schools to the next level,” she said. “In these challenging times, I’ll ensure Dublin is ready for any emergency, while maintaining the quality of life the people of Dublin expect and deserve.”
Hernandez has received endorsements from both Pleasanton Mayor Jerry Thorne and Livermore Mayor John Marchand, who served with her on the Valley Link board.
“Our cities work closely as part of the Tri-Valley, and she understands the importance of our cities working together to solve the complex issues including traffic and quality of life in our region,” said Marchand.
Thorne also worked on the League of California Cities board with Hernandez for more than three years.
“I am well aware of her leadership role within the Tri-Valley,” Thorne said. “It is important to me that the Tri-Valley continues to elect leaders that understand the complex needs of our region. As a resident of Dublin for over 20 years, as well as a vice mayor and councilmember, Melissa's experience with traffic reduction, smart growth and public safety speaks for itself."