Along with Dublin’s renovation of Pioneer Cemetery, the city is offering the public an opportunity to memorialize loved ones at the historic graveyards with pavers, tree plaques, and granite benches and boulders designed to hold cremated remains.
The cemetery at Dublin Heritage Park was established in 1859, after one of the city’s early settlers, Tom Donlon, died after falling from the roof during construction of the Old Raymond Street Church.
While the cemetery remains “active,” according to the city, no more burial plots are available for purchase, “which has disappointed many longtime Dublin residents.”
However, as part of the renovation, hawthorn trees will be planted along Hawthorn Way, the main pathway through the cemetery, and the public can purchase granite plaques to be placed at the base of the trees.
The city will also install benches and boulders around the cemetery designed to hold the cremated remains of up to two people. Memorial pavers can be purchased for a new entrance plaza,
For more information, or to apply to purchase a memorial plaque, paver, bench, or boulder, visit dublin.ca.gov/2274/Pioneer-Cemetery.